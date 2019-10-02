Disney Cruise Line Releases Video With New Details of the Disney Wish
October 02, 2019
This year’s D23 conference brought us the latest news about Disney Cruise Line.
Including the name for their newest ship, the Disney Wish; which character will hang from the back of the boat – Rapunzel and her sidekick, Pascal; its planned arrival – January 2022; a few other ship spec particulars and details on Disney’s newest port in the Bahamas - Lighthouse Point on Eleuthera.
But really these snippets of information just left us wanting to know more about this magical new ship Disney is bringing into their fleet.
Thankfully they didn’t leave us waiting too long before releasing their teaser video.
The video shows a grand atrium that is at least three stories tall with a magnificent staircase. Illuminated by a king-size chandelier that is reminiscent of dangling fairy lights, this is the perfect place for any princess to make their grand debut.
It is the hope of Disney to make everyone’s wishes come true and therefore landing on the name, the Disney Wish, was a no-brainer for the new ship.
The classic Disney Cruise Line look will still be prevalent throughout the ship – with the iconic red smokestacks and black hull and yellow trim; but like all of Disney’s ships, there will be special features that are unique to the Disney Wish.
There’s even talk of having more characters onboard this ship than what is offered on their four other cruise ships.
The ship is expected to be fueled by liquefied natural gas and loaded with modern improvements to enrich all the entertainment options Disney Cruise Line likes to offers its guests.
The Disney Wish is one of three new ships Disney Cruise Line expects to unveil over the next couple of years.
