Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Details About the Disney Wish
Brooke McDonald August 19, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has been sharing regular updates about the fleet’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, setting sail for the first time in summer 2022.
Featuring a dizzying array of firsts for the cruise line, from the first-ever Disney attraction at sea to new dining concepts so immersive they easily double as shows, to enhanced adults- and kids-only spaces that take Disney’s signature ability to please every kind of traveler to the next level, the Disney Wish definitely has our attention.
Recently, we got a sneak peek at the latest new details to be revealed. Here’s what has us most excited.
AquaMouse, Disney’s First-Ever Attraction at Sea, Will Feature 2 Different Shows
Guests will want to add at least two trips down the AquaMouse, the Disney Wish’s first-of-its-kind water ride, to their onboard plans. Disney has revealed that the attraction, themed to “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts, will feature two different animated shorts, creating two different experiences for riders on the 760-foot aqua coaster.
During the 75-second ascent up a conveyer belt, guests will see either “Scuba Scramble” or “Swiss Meltdown” on screens within nine “portholes.” Sixty different water effects synced to the short keep the surprises — and the soakings — coming before an exciting trip through tunnels suspended above the upper deck ends with a relaxing finish in a lazy river.
A New Interactive Experience Sends Guests on a Multi-Day Quest Around the Ship
Disney Uncharted Adventure, a new multi-player, interactive experience coming to the Disney Wish, is anchored around the ancient nautical tradition of wayfinding by starlight and extends the ship’s themes of enchantment and wishes, ultimately asking the question, “If wishing upon a star makes your dreams come true, what happens when that star goes missing?”
Run off the Play Disney Parks mobile app, Disney Uncharted Adventure “enchants” your device, turning it into a magical “spyglass” through which you can view magical Disney constellations and choose different Disney story realms to travel to, from Moana’s Motunui to the New Orleans bayou. Passengers set off on quests to retrieve pieces of the shattered Wishing Star and are sent to different locations on the ship where digital signs transform into virtual game scenes, like Tiana’s kitchen or the shores of Motunui.
“While guests will need a mobile device to play, this isn’t a traditional mobile gaming experience,”
Said Davey Feder, software product manager, Walt Disney Imagineering. “This is a heads-up, active experience that can be played with family and friends. The magic will happen all around the ship. The spyglass is not where the adventure takes place — it’s just the tool that brings the ship to life, opening portals into new worlds and allowing guests to interact with them.”
Players get directions from favorite Disney characters and work together to complete each quest, collecting pieces of the splintered Wishing Star. On the last night of the cruise, the game culminates at Luna, a family fun spot by day, adult entertainment hub by night. Guests who’ve collected pieces of the Wishing Star throughout their cruise come together to put the star back in the night sky, but first find themselves in an epic battle of good versus evil.
Guests can play Disney Uncharted Adventure together on up to six devices at once or share just one or two devices at a time.
Worlds of Marvel Brings Back an Iconic Super Villain
Marvel fans will definitely want to assemble for this dinner because “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” promises to be an immersive, interactive dining experience fit for a superhero.
Set inside the sleek “Stark-itecture style” dining space, “’Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling.”
The premise: Guests are attending a technology showcase hosted by Ant-Man and The Wasp, highlighting the latest advances from WEB (Worldwide Engineering Brigade), the Wakandan Design Group, Stark Industries, and Pym Technologies, like Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles. The main event is a demonstration of Quantum Core Technology by Pym Tech.
Every table at the restaurant will have its own Quantum Core, “a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely” with the push of a button, so guests can test the technology for themselves. But, diners won’t be the only ones clamoring to try the new tech. We have just learned that iconic Marvel villain Ultron will be making an appearance, creating a climactic conflict that demands some extra help from Captain Marvel and Captain America.
On the menu, expect globally inspired dishes themed after real and fictional MCU settings like Wakanda, Sokovia, and New York City.
Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Is Hidden in Plain Sight
Situated just off the sweeping fairytale-themed Grand Hall, Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is definitely the out-of-this-world watering hole Star Wars fans are looking for, and Walt Disney Imagineers have figured out the perfect transition to take guests from Cinderella splendor to the far reaches of the galaxy.
Guests will pass beneath a gilded archway into a blacked-out antechamber that Handke described as a visual “palette cleanser” before guests pass through a set of iconic airlock doors and step into the Star Wars universe.
The bar is styled as a sleek, luxurious lounge aboard a yacht-class space cruiser, inspired by Dryden Vos’ ship in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the luxe casinos and stomping grounds of the rich and infamous in Canto Bight in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Guests can sip signature cocktails and participate in interactive tasting experiences as they take in the ever-changing vistas from the space window behind the bar. Sideways hyperspace jumps between planets (only the second time a sideways jump has ever been showcased in Star Wars) align with the true motion of the Wish and take guests to well-known Star Wars planets like Mustafar, Tattoine, Batuu and Coruscant.
Out the “window,” guests should be on the lookout for Easter eggs like the Halcyon, the ship guests will travel on when they experience the new Star Wars hotel experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Other points of visual interest around the richly detailed space include models of famous ships on display in a holotube, oddities collected from around the galaxy housed in glass chambers, and in-story drink displays, from beer taps styled after the home planets of the brews they pour to gilded bottles filled with unnamed spirits (no brand-name labels here!).
Families and children are welcome by day and the space transforms into an adults-only escape by night.
The Disney Wish sets sail on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022. Get more info at disneycruise.com.
