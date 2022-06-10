Disney Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Disney Wish Ship
Disney Cruise Line (DCL) took delivery of the company’s newest ship, Disney Wish, as part of a ceremony on Thursday at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany.
During the traditional maritime ceremony, DCL President Thomas Mazloum and Meyer Werft Managing Director Jan Meyer signed the official documents transferring ownership of the Disney Wish from the shipbuilder to Disney.
Numerous officials from DCL and Meyer Weft were on hand for the festivities, which marked the final milestone in the ship’s construction journey. Following the ceremony, Captain Marco Nogara took the helm of Disney Wish for the transatlantic voyage to Florida.
The vessel sets sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on July 14.
As part of the celebration, DCL executives presented Meyer Werft with a Cinderella statuette commemorating the life-sized bronze statue that welcomes guests in the ship’s Grand Hall.
Disney Wish is the fifth vessel in the DCL fleet and introduces the motif of enchantment, which is the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship’s design. It features new spaces and experiences infused with storytelling from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.
Earlier this month, DCL announced changes at Port Canaveral, with Disney Dream now calling Miami its home port for the next year before moving on to Europe. Disney Wish is scheduled to join Disney Fantasy as the two ships calling Port Canaveral home.
“Family is at the heart of everything we do,” Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, told TravelPulse. “When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways.”
“Whether it’s a new take on a guest favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish,” Cabo continued.
