New Disney Wish Ship to Replace Dream at Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish
Disney Wish (Photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line is making a change at Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Disney Dream ship will exit Port Canaveral after almost a decade of departures from the dock, which is physically the closest point of embarkment from Walt Disney World itself in Orlando.

The Dream will now call Miami its home port for the next year before moving on to Europe, according to ClickOnOrlando.

But it’s not all bad news.

Not only will the Disney Fantasy continue to call Port Canaveral home, but replacing the Dream will be the all-new, state-of-the-art Disney Wish.

The Wish is set to sail later this summer and will include a plethora of entertainment options, according to TravelPulse’s Theresa Norton.

That includes going on a picnic with “Frozen” characters and shows featuring Disney princesses, villains and heroes.

“Family is at the heart of everything we do,” Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, told TravelPulse. “When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways. Whether it’s a new take on a guest favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish.”

As for the Dream, Disney said after its run in Miami it will be based in Europe in 2023 with sailings from Barcelona and Rome.

Rich Thomaselli
