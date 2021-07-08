Disney Cruise Line To Add Avengers-Themed Restaurant on the Disney Wish
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz July 08, 2021
The newest Disney Cruise Line’s ship, the Disney Wish, will come with its own Avengers-themed restaurant, called the Avengers: Quantum Encounter.
The restaurant, which is being called a “cinematic dining adventure” takes families along for the ride as Ant-Man and The Wasp begin their first public speaking engagement, presenting the most powerful (and iconic) superhero tech, like Captain America’s shield and Iron Man’s arc reactor, complete with holographic models, field reports and scenes from the Marvel movies displayed throughout the room.
“’Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”
Check out the video below, which features an announcement from Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer.
The real show begins when a villain, complete with an army of his own, comes to steal the Quantum Core, a new piece of technology that allows Ant-Man the ability to shrink and grow things.
Diners will be able to participate in trials of the Quantum Core and help defeat the villain while dining on dishes inspired by Wakanda, Sokovia and the Avengers’ home of New York City. The menu is currently in development but will be unveiled later on.
The Disney Wish will debut summer of 2022. It was announced in April and opened for booking in May.
The ship is the most ambitious one yet for Disney Cruise Lines, with other dining options being an Arandelle-themed restaurant with Scandinavian fare, a 1920s-themed restaurant, a Star Wars-themed lounge and bar, as well as three other adults-only restaurants.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS