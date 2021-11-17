Disney Cruise Line To Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Guests Ages 5 and Older
Disney Cruise Line has announced that all guests ages five and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for sailings beginning on and after January 13, 2022.
The announcement comes less than a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children five through 11 years of age. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed that up with a recommendation of its own.
"Guests who are not vaccine-eligible, because of age, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5-11 may complete these testing requirements in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete these testing requirements," the cruise line said in a message sent out to impacted guests who booked through a travel advisor on Wednesday.
"The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted. Disney Cruise Line has secured a special rate of $98.33 per PCR test (which includes a 3.5 percent processing fee) through our third-party vendor, Inspire Diagnostics. Guests may also obtain their test from any independent testing supplier."
Disney is accepting the following vaccines based on guidance from the CDC and World Health Organization: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm and Sinovac. The cruise line is also considering guests fully vaccinated based on the CDC definition, which is 14 days after receiving a single dose of an accepted one-dose vaccine; the second dose of an accepted two-dose vaccine; the full series of an active (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials or the second dose of any "mix-and-match" combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines administered at least 17 days apart.
Disney Cruise Line passengers need to upload their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results on the Safe Passage website. In the case of minors, a parent or legal guardian must use their own account to provide the relevant information. Once completed, guests will receive confirmation stating "Clear to Arrive" in the Pre-Sail Screening section when they log into their account.
The cruise line also encourages passengers to bring a copy of their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test result with them to the port.
Disney guests must complete Online Check-in beginning 30 days prior to their sailing, submitting the required documents and selecting a Port Arrival Time. Afterward, they'll receive a Port Arrival Form by email that they can bring with them to expedite their arrival.
All Disney guests, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are required to take a test paid for by Disney at the terminal prior to boarding their ship. Those producing positive results, along with their stateroom companions and any close contacts, will be denied boarding. Unvaccinated passengers on sailings of five or more nights will also need to take an antigen test paid for by Disney aboard their ship the day before debarking.
Travelers can visit Disney Cruise Line's Know Before You Go page for the latest information on updated sailing requirements.
