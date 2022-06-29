Disney Officially Christens the New Disney Wish Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Eric Bowman June 29, 2022
PORT CANAVERAL – The Disney Wish was officially christened on June 29, 2022 by Make-A-Wish children, who are the official Godchildren of the newest ship for Disney Cruise Line.
The ceremony was held in the ship’s homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida.
"All of us who have been on the journey to bring her to life, this really is a wish come true," said Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney. "Like all the ships in our fleet, the Disney wish is best in class, purpose-built to inspire a sense of delight and wonder. This ship is a celebration of nearly 100 years of Disney storytelling excellence and it brings fantastic worlds and beloved characters to life like never before. The Disney wish represents a significant milestone during an incredible time of growth for our company."
The fifth ship for Disney Cruise Line, and the first of three new Disney ships to debut by 2025, the Disney Wish will sail on its inaugural voyage July 14, 2022, offering three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island.
The 144,000-gross-ton ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which produces fewer emissions than traditional fuel. It has 1,254 total staterooms with a mix of ocean view rooms, verandah rooms and inside cabin rooms.
The Disney Wish includes the classic fairy-tale feel that guests would expect on board a Disney Cruise Line ship but also some stellar new features, like the most pools and deck space of any Disney ship as well as industry-first technology.
Up top is the showstopping AquaMouse, which is Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever attraction at sea. In addition to the kid’s and teen’s clubs, there are also three adults-only venues on board.
Elsewhere on the ship includes experiences of Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Princesses, like interacting with Tiana, Rapunzel and Cinderella. And of course guests will
Stay tuned to TravelPulse.com this week for more coverage from onboard the Disney Wish.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS