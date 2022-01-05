Emerald Cruises Launches Wave Season Offer
Emerald Cruises has launched its newest wave season savings, “It’s Your Time to Travel,” running now through March 31, 2022, including savings of up to 25 percent on select sailings, including sailings on the line’s newest Emerald Azzurra superyacht.
Guests on select 2022 or 2023 river cruises in Europe or Southeast Asia can save up to $2,500 per couple on any suite; savings increase depending upon the length of the itinerary. Guests booking these cruises for this year in Panorama Balcony Suites in Europe or a Horizon or Pool Deck suite in Asia can save up to $1,000 per couple.
Additionally, guests sailing on the Emerald Azzurra during its first year can save up to 15 percent and receive a complimentary drinks package on select sailings. Guests who book and pay in full at the time of the booking will also receive $500 off per couple.
Those looking ahead to 2023 will enjoy additional savings when they pay in full twelve months prior to departure onboard any 2023 Emerald Azzurra or Emerald Sakara sailings, saving up to 25 percent.
All bookings with Emerald Cruises include the line’s flexible booking policy, allowing guests to transfer bookings, change itineraries or defer their trip up to sixty days prior to travel. The Platinum Protection Plan comes at an added cost but provides coverage for COVID-19-related illness or travel disruptions.
For more information on the offers, please click here.
