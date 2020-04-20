Emerald Cruises on Track to Deliver Two News Ships in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Waterways Theresa Norton April 20, 2020
Emerald Cruises has released a new video showcasing its first ocean-going super yacht, Emerald Azzurra, along with images of the construction of its next river ship, Emerald Luna. Both are scheduled to launch in 2021.
“As much as life can feel uncertain during this period of societal disruption, we believe travel can serve as a true emotional healing agent for when we are again able to wander the world,” said Jayne O’Brien, managing director, Scenic Group USA. “We are committed to the future of small-ship travel and looking to tomorrow’s adventures helps keeps hope front and center.”
Scenic Group Owner and Chairman Glen Moroney said work is still progressing on the construction of the yacht.
“Our time-lapse video shows the building of Emerald Azzurra is still on schedule, with the shipyard progressing their work on construction and pre-outfitting of hull blocks as expected,” Moroney said. “While there are some delays in equipment delivery from Europe and China, we continue to work with the shipyard on how to minimize that impact.”
The images of Emerald Luna showcase its progress as well. “All construction and equipment deliveries are on schedule,” Moroney said. The 180-guest Emerald Luna is set to sail in spring 2021 as the ninth ship in the Emerald Waterways fleet.
The 100-guest Emerald Azzurra is being built in Ha Long City, Vietnam, and is scheduled to set sail in August 2021. Its 47 itineraries throughout 2021 and 2022 will explore destinations including the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
