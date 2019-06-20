Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Thu June 20 2019

Experience Adventure in Paradise With Paul Gauguin Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Patrick Clarke June 20, 2019

Paul Gauguin activities
PHOTO: Stay active with Paul Gauguin Cruises. (photo via Paul Gauguin Cruises)

There's a lot included on a Paul Gauguin Cruises sailing through the South Pacific, but the award-winning cruise line also offers numerous opportunities for adventure.

The ship's size allows it to visit intimate ports that are inaccessible to larger cruise ships, putting guests in a position to embark on once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

There's something to entertain every interest and curiosity, from scenic, off-road island safaris to Aquabike underwater scooter rides and so much more.

Paul Gauguin Cruises also offers ATV tours and flightseeing adventures over French Polynesia via aquaplane. Better yet, take a helicopter tour of these beautiful islands or enjoy a scenic flight and pilot lesson on a Flight Initiation Tour with no experience necessary.

Other optional shore excursions include relaxing catamaran sailings, snorkeling adventures, e-bike tours, waterfall treks and even cultural experiences such as firewalking shows.

A man snorkeling with sharks in Bora Bora, French Polynesia
PHOTO: A man snorkeling with sharks in Bora Bora, French Polynesia. (photo via MaRabelo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The scuba diving excursions are designed for all experience levels, so there's nothing to fear. Paul Gauguin Cruises offers a PADI certification for novice divers in addition to helpful refresher courses.

View lemon sharks and manta rays up close in Bora Bora, swim with black-tipped reef sharks, sea turtles and barracudas in Moorea or explore a UNESCO-Classified Nature Reserve in Fakarava’s reef in the Tuamotus Islands.

Whether your adventure takes you onto land, under the sea or into the air, there's no shortage of pulse-pounding excursions to choose from.

For more information on the adventures that await Paul Gauguin Cruises guests, contact your travel agent or visit PGCruises.com.

For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, South Pacific, Fiji, Tahiti, Bora Bora

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Norwegian Cruise Line Donates ship to Boys and Girls Club

Norwegian Donates Ship for Miami-Dade Boys & Girls Club Annual...

Norwegian Cruise Line

MSC Reveals More Details About Ocean Cay

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Exclusive Panama Canal Sailing

Oceania Cruises Reveals New Sirena Exotic Collection

Carnival Cancels Three Vista Sailings Due to Propulsion Issues

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS