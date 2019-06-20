Experience Adventure in Paradise With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Patrick Clarke June 20, 2019
There's a lot included on a Paul Gauguin Cruises sailing through the South Pacific, but the award-winning cruise line also offers numerous opportunities for adventure.
The ship's size allows it to visit intimate ports that are inaccessible to larger cruise ships, putting guests in a position to embark on once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
There's something to entertain every interest and curiosity, from scenic, off-road island safaris to Aquabike underwater scooter rides and so much more.
Paul Gauguin Cruises also offers ATV tours and flightseeing adventures over French Polynesia via aquaplane. Better yet, take a helicopter tour of these beautiful islands or enjoy a scenic flight and pilot lesson on a Flight Initiation Tour with no experience necessary.
Other optional shore excursions include relaxing catamaran sailings, snorkeling adventures, e-bike tours, waterfall treks and even cultural experiences such as firewalking shows.
The scuba diving excursions are designed for all experience levels, so there's nothing to fear. Paul Gauguin Cruises offers a PADI certification for novice divers in addition to helpful refresher courses.
View lemon sharks and manta rays up close in Bora Bora, swim with black-tipped reef sharks, sea turtles and barracudas in Moorea or explore a UNESCO-Classified Nature Reserve in Fakarava’s reef in the Tuamotus Islands.
Whether your adventure takes you onto land, under the sea or into the air, there's no shortage of pulse-pounding excursions to choose from.
For more information on the adventures that await Paul Gauguin Cruises guests, contact your travel agent or visit PGCruises.com.
