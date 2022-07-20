Explora Journeys Partners with Amadeus
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz July 20, 2022
Explora Journeys, MSC’s upcoming luxury cruise line making its debut next year, announced a new partnership with Amadeus, one of the leading travel technology companies, for its online booking and fulfillment program to connect with a wider travel advisor audience.
The partnership includes displays of content and the ability for advisors to sell pre- and post-cruise experiences in the same booking on the Amadeus Cruise Portal.
The line’s first ship will begin sailing the Mediterranean in 2023; EXPLORA I will visit lesser-visited ports of Kastellorizo, Greece; Saint Pierre, Martinique and destinations from Greenland to Hawaii and South America, including one 44-night Northern Europe Grand Journey.
“Amadeus is one of the global travel industry’s leading distribution companies and it will further enable our travel partners to access Explora Journeys’ inventory, pricing and our rich content on a real time basis to improve further the booking experience for our growing travel advisor community,” said Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer for Explora Journeys.
“This announcement with such a great partner as Amadeus comes as we remain firmly on track for the first of our six luxury ships - EXPLORA I - to make her maiden journey in less than 12 months’ time, May 2023, and, when demand for luxury ocean tourism has returned to pre-pandemic levels.”
