Explora Journeys Starts Construction of Second Luxury Ship

Explora Journeys, the newly launched luxury brand of the MSC Group, began construction on its second ship with a steel-cutting ceremony Oct. 6 at the Fincantieri shipyard near Naples, Italy.
Construction is underway on the brand’s first ship, Explora I, which is scheduled to debut in May 2023. The second vessel, Explora II, is due to welcome guests in spring 2024.
The sister ships will have 461 oceanfront suites, all with private terraces. The ships also will have nine dining venues, four pools, private cabanas, a spa and new entertainment.
Two additional new ships are planned to join the fleet in 2025 and 2026. All four ships will be built by Fincantieri in Italy. Explora is a sister brand to MSC Cruises.
“The start of Explora Journeys’ second ship signals our firm commitment to our tourism partners for the coming-to-market of our new luxury brand with a significant financial investment in a fleet of innovative, elegant ships, that will bring together our vision and purpose to create an ocean state of mind like no other,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division.
“Given our belief in this brand to create a new category in luxury, lifestyle travel, we will continue to invest in its expansion to attract the growing number and aspirations of the next generation of discerning luxury travelers.”
Joining Vago at the event were Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, and Luigi Matarazzo, general manager-merchant ships division, Fincantieri.
“We are greatly encouraged by the tremendous enthusiasm and support we have received so far from the travel advisor community who have placed their trust in Explora Journeys since our launch in June and for their overwhelming response to our exclusive ‘By Appointment’ service and innovative commercial terms,” Ungerer said.
“Explora Journeys has been awarded preferred status with a number of leading travel agency groups, an honor not normally bestowed on a brand prior to its coming into service, that demonstrates an unprecedented recognition from the luxury travel industry, and which reinforces our commitment to, and confidence in, our robust B2B2C strategy.”
The ships will incorporate environment-supporting technologies while being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available. The design incorporates provisions for battery storage to allow future hybrid power generation, as well as the latest selective catalytic reduction technology, enabling a reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90 percent.
Built with ship-to-shore power capabilities to avoid CO2 emissions while at berth and powered by marine gas oil, this is in line with the cruise division of MSC Group’s recently announced pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its cruise marine operation by 2050.
Explora Journeys’ “By Appointment” service allows travel advisors to set up an appointment with a “customer experience representative” to discuss and waitlist a specific suite for one or more of the eight inaugural journeys during Explora I’s first year, including the vessel’s maiden voyage. The waitlist reservation can then be converted to a deposited reservation at a later date. Waitlist options via the “By Appointment” service for Explora II will be available from Spring 2022.
