Explora Journeys Unveils Explora I’s Maiden Voyage
November 23, 2022
Explora Journeys today announced the maiden voyage details for its first of six ships, Explora I, setting sail from Southampton on July 17, 2023.
Under the banner ‘A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle,’ the 15-night inaugural Northern Europe journey will call on 12 ports in four countries.
Ports of call will include Zeebrugge, Belgium and the Norway towns of Geiranger, Trondheim, Molde, Leknes, Brønnøysund, Flåm, Bergen and Stavanger before sailing to Denmark with visits to Skagen and the capital city of Copenhagen.
Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys, said: “Our vision and purpose from day one has been to create a travel and ocean experience like no other and we are thrilled that our ground-breaking new class of ship, EXPLORA I, will introduce guests during her maiden journey to some of the most breathtaking destinations in Northern Europe while enjoying the finest luxury hospitality at sea.”
Ungerer added, “Guests on board Explora I’s inaugural journey can look forward to immerse themselves in local cultures, both on and off the beaten path, as well as witnessing some of the world’s most astonishing natural wonders. Surprise treats will be revealed throughout their voyage such as thrilling experiences, thoughtful gifts and exciting guest artists that are all designed to inspire the discerning travelers’ desire to discover the world around them, meet new people, and reconnect with themselves.”
Explora Journeys maiden voyage is now open for bookings through preferred travel advisors, via the digital booking suite explorajourneys.com/traveladvisors or through the Explora Journeys website explorajourneys.com. Guests can take advantage of the Explora Journeys early booking system and receive a 5 percent savings.
