Explora Journeys Unveils Explora I Culinary and Beverage Offerings
August 11, 2022
Explora Journeys unveiled culinary and beverage offerings – including 11 food experiences across six restaurants and 12 bars and lounges – for Explora I, which is set to debut in May 2023.
“Explora Journeys isn’t just an opportunity to travel the world, we also see it as a way for our guests to taste it too, actively discovering new cuisines and experiences,” said Franck Garanger, head of culinary at Explora Journeys.
Wine selections will reflect the regions’ visit, with sommeliers selecting boutique wines.
The ship’s mixology program will feature wine, whiskey and spirit tastings, pairings, cocktail-making masterclasses and “Meet the Winemaker” events, in addition to wine-themed shore excursions.
“A key element of differentiation for Explora Journeys is our passion for hand selecting and sourcing an eclectic beverage mix, including rare fine wines direct from vineyards, as well as exclusive premium brands, to curate a variety of cocktails including non-alcoholic and organic options,” said Thibaut Briancon, senior lead, food and beverage services for Explora Journeys.
Restaurants will include Anthology, featuring art and music reflecting cuisine that spans the globe; Sakura, for Pan-Asian selections representing dishes from Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia; Marble & Co. Grill, which Explora Journeys referred to as a “redefined European steakhouse experience”; Med Yacht Club, with cuisine inspired from Italy, Spain, Greece and France; Emporium Marketplace, featuring all-day dining, 18 different cooking stations, made-to-order pasta, seafood a daily rotisserie with grilled, roasted and slow-cooked meats; and Fil Rouge, “offering a global tasting tour of French-inspired international cuisine,” Explora said.
The Chef’s Kitchen will accommodate 12 guests for immersive culinary experiences.
In-suite dining will be available 24/7.
Bar and lounges will include the Lobby Bar, Malt Whiskey Bar, Journeys Lounge, Explora Lounge, Gelateria & Creperie at The Conservatory, Crema Cafe, Astern Lounge, Astern Pool & Bar, Sky Bar on 14, Atoll Pool & Bar, Helios Pool & Bar and The Conservatory Pool & Bar.
“For connoisseur guests or those wishing to elevate their experience or celebrate a special occasion, an ultra-exquisite selection of wines, spirits, and liqueurs, will also be available for an additional fee,” Explora Journeys said.
