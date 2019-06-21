Explore Guanacaste, Costa Rica, With Lindbland Expeditions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff June 21, 2019
Lindblad Expeditions is exploring off the beaten path with its new Wild Costa Rica Escape: Guanacaste’s Coral Reefs & Volcanic Peaks. The itinerary is part of the cruise line's new Wild Escapes, which are shorter, action-packed journeys.
The six-day journey onboard the National Geographic Sea Lion travels through the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica and explores Santa Rosa National Park, Zapotal Beach, Tamarindo, Isla Tortuga, Caldera and more.
Guests have opportunities to snorkel in crystal clear waters, explore wildlife-rich parks and preserves, visit tropical ecosystems, paddleboard, hike, ride horseback, zipline and more.
The journey begins in San Jose and, on the second day, heads to Bat Islands and Santa Rosa National Park. Passengers have the chance to jump in the water and snorkel with rays, turtles, and tropical fish before heading into a secluded cove in the park, where travelers can view bird species, including toucans, ospreys, and parrots.
While flexibility is a hallmark of Lindblad expeditions and itineraries can change to accommodate various conditions at any time, the third day is scheduled in Cuajiniquil/Rincon de la Vieja National Park. In the morning, guests can enjoy optional yoga before heading to Rincon de la Vieja National Park where visitors can spot rare wildlife such as monkeys, sloths, emerald toucanets, and the curious kinkajou on a hike through the jungle.
Guests can also choose from excursions that include Rio Negro hot springs, horseback riding, canyoning and zip lining.
On day four, the Sea Lion drops anchor off remote Zapotal Beach, where they can spend a morning kayaking, hiking soaking up the sun or getting up close to the local flora and fauna.
Later the ship heads to the surf town of Tamarindo where guests ride expedition landing crafts to explore a maze of dense mangrove forests and a secluded estuary.
On day five, explore Curu National Wildlife Refuge and cruise to a cluster of offshore islets collectively called Isla Tortuga where idyllic white-sand beaches await.
Guests then return to San Jose where the cruise finishes.
Onboard the Sea Lion 62-guest Sea Lion offers 31 outside cabins with inviting public spaces and a large bow, perfect for wildlife spotting and large enough for the whole group. Guests are also able to explore the bridge and interact with the captain and crew.
A lounge is available on the main deck, as is a bar and dining room. They can take advantage of a fitness area with two exercise bikes, an elliptical machine and yoga mats, small weights and more. Wellness specialists can also lead light exercise classes, onshore walks and can arrange for massage treatments.
For those traveling on their own, Lindblad is waving the single supplement for solo travelers on all departures of Wild Costa Rica Escape: Guanacaste’s Coral Reefs & Volcanic Peaks. The cruise is available in November, December, January and March.
