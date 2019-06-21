Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Fri June 21 2019

Explore Guanacaste, Costa Rica, With Lindbland Expeditions

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff June 21, 2019

Tamarindo Beach in Early morning sunshine (photo via dgutmann / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Tamarindo Beach in Early morning sunshine (photo via dgutmann / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Lindblad Expeditions is exploring off the beaten path with its new Wild Costa Rica Escape: Guanacaste’s Coral Reefs & Volcanic Peaks. The itinerary is part of the cruise line's new Wild Escapes, which are shorter, action-packed journeys.

The six-day journey onboard the National Geographic Sea Lion travels through the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica and explores Santa Rosa National Park, Zapotal Beach, Tamarindo, Isla Tortuga, Caldera and more.

Guests have opportunities to snorkel in crystal clear waters, explore wildlife-rich parks and preserves, visit tropical ecosystems, paddleboard, hike, ride horseback, zipline and more.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Paul Gauguin activities

Experience Adventure in Paradise With Paul Gauguin Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Donates ship to Boys and Girls Club

Norwegian Donates Ship for Miami-Dade Boys & Girls Club...

Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises

MSC Reveals More Details About Ocean Cay

The journey begins in San Jose and, on the second day, heads to Bat Islands and Santa Rosa National Park. Passengers have the chance to jump in the water and snorkel with rays, turtles, and tropical fish before heading into a secluded cove in the park, where travelers can view bird species, including toucans, ospreys, and parrots.

While flexibility is a hallmark of Lindblad expeditions and itineraries can change to accommodate various conditions at any time, the third day is scheduled in Cuajiniquil/Rincon de la Vieja National Park. In the morning, guests can enjoy optional yoga before heading to Rincon de la Vieja National Park where visitors can spot rare wildlife such as monkeys, sloths, emerald toucanets, and the curious kinkajou on a hike through the jungle.

Guests can also choose from excursions that include Rio Negro hot springs, horseback riding, canyoning and zip lining.

On day four, the Sea Lion drops anchor off remote Zapotal Beach, where they can spend a morning kayaking, hiking soaking up the sun or getting up close to the local flora and fauna.

Later the ship heads to the surf town of Tamarindo where guests ride expedition landing crafts to explore a maze of dense mangrove forests and a secluded estuary.

On day five, explore Curu National Wildlife Refuge and cruise to a cluster of offshore islets collectively called Isla Tortuga where idyllic white-sand beaches await.

Guests then return to San Jose where the cruise finishes.

Onboard the Sea Lion 62-guest Sea Lion offers 31 outside cabins with inviting public spaces and a large bow, perfect for wildlife spotting and large enough for the whole group. Guests are also able to explore the bridge and interact with the captain and crew.

A lounge is available on the main deck, as is a bar and dining room. They can take advantage of a fitness area with two exercise bikes, an elliptical machine and yoga mats, small weights and more. Wellness specialists can also lead light exercise classes, onshore walks and can arrange for massage treatments.

For those traveling on their own, Lindblad is waving the single supplement for solo travelers on all departures of Wild Costa Rica Escape: Guanacaste’s Coral Reefs & Volcanic Peaks. The cruise is available in November, December, January and March.

Are you interested in booking your next vacation on this cruise line? Travel agents have access to huge savings you'd never find booking on your own. Enter your email below and one of our expert travel agents will be happy to help you save money!

For more information on Costa Rica

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Paul Gauguin activities

Experience Adventure in Paradise With Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Norwegian Donates Ship for Miami-Dade Boys & Girls Club Annual Event

MSC Reveals More Details About Ocean Cay

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Exclusive Panama Canal Sailing

Oceania Cruises Reveals New Sirena Exotic Collection

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS