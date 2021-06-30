Florida Governor Signs Law Lifting Key West Cruise Ship Ban
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood June 30, 2021
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officials signed a new law that lifts all bans on larger cruise ships from entering the Port of Key West.
According to Keys Weekly, Key West voters approved new regulations for the cruise industry on the island last November, but Florida lawmakers recently voted to override the city’s local referendum limiting which vessels can sail into port.
The rules initially passed by the local government limited the number of passengers and crew disembarking from ships daily at 1,500 and banned any vessels carrying more than 1,300 people from docking in Key West.
The new law signed by Governor DeSantis bans local authorities from passing any referendums limiting maritime commerce. In response, the Key West City Commission scheduled a meeting for July 6 to consider the city’s direction on cruise ships moving forward.
The Key West ban would have eliminated larger ships from entering the port, impacting major cruise lines such as Carnival, Disney, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.
In other Key West news, the annual Hemingway Days Festival, celebrating Ernest Hemingway's life and work, is scheduled for July 20-25, 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
For more information on Key West
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS