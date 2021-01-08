Florida Considering Bill to Reverse Key West Cruise Ship Ban
A state senator in Florida is pushing for a bill that would ban local communities from attempting to regulate cruise ports, a move that would reverse recent restrictions on cruise ships in Key West.
According to WLRN.org, the legislation presented by Republican State Senator Jim Boyd would ban local governments from imposing restrictions on the size and types of vessels entering Florida’s 15 major seaports.
As part of the bill’s language, if approved by the House and Senate, as well as signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the recent decision by officials in Key West regarding restrictions on cruise ship stops would be reversed.
In November, voters in Key West approved new amendments limiting cruise ships to 1,300 people and banning larger vessels operated by top brands like Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line.
While there are concerns too much power is being stripped from local communities, Boyd believes “the economic impact of a seaport extends far beyond the boundaries of the local jurisdiction in which the port is located, materially contributing to the economies of multiple cities and counties within the region and to the economy of the state as a whole.”
State Representative Jim Mooney represents the Florida Keys and said his community deserves the right to “govern whether or not cruise ships should be regulated or not.”
