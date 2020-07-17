Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Buys Two Holland America Line Ships
Two of the four ships sold by Holland America Line are going to British company Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.
Olsen will rename the Amsterdam and the Rotterdam as Bolette and Borealis.
“We have chosen these vessels as they will fit seamlessly into our existing fleet of small ships, each carrying under 1,500 guests, bringing with them new and larger public areas whilst not compromising on our small ship experience,” said Fred. Olsen Jr., chairman of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. “The naming of the vessels is important to us. Bolette and Borealis are both names of ships we have had in years gone by.
“This increase in our capacity demonstrates our confidence in the future. With over 170 years of seafaring history, we have sailed through many difficult periods. With these new additions to the fleet, we will come out of this current situation stronger than ever, ready to deliver the award-winning itineraries that we are famous for.”
The ships will enter the Olsen fleet later this year after rebranding work is done.
Bolette is the name of Fred. Olsen Jr.’s great-great-grandmother. She was married to one of the original Olsen brothers behind the business, Petter Olsen.
Borealis celebrates the Aurora Borealis—the Northern Lights—and the romanticism of cruising.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ current ocean ships—the 1,325-guest Balmoral, 924-guest Braemar, 853-guest Boudicca and 799-guest Black Watch—are currently in Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities in Scotland, where the two new ships will join them.
