Holland America Line Selling Four S- and R-Class Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton July 15, 2020
The mystery of which ships are being sold by Carnival Corp. just became a little clearer. Holland America Line announced that the Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam will leave the fleet this year.
The ships have been sold in pairs, with the 1,258-guest Maasdam and 1,350-passenger Veendam transferring to one company in August, while the 1,380-passenger Amsterdam and 1,404-guest Rotterdam will move to another company in the fall.
Holland America Line did not disclose who the buyers are.
Holland America parent company Carnival Corp. announced on July 10 that it would sell 13 ships, prompting many cruise fans to debate which vessels would go.
Disney Reopens EPCOT and Hollywood StudiosDestination & Tourism
Europe Plans to Keep Border Closed as Fears of Second Wave GrowImpacting Travel
Thailand Creating New Health and Safety Standards for TourismDestination & Tourism
US Airline Passenger Numbers Inch Higher in MayAirlines & Airports
The line will cancel cruises for the four ships, but some select itineraries will be assumed by other ships in the fleet. The 2021 Grand World Voyage aboard Amsterdam will be postponed until 2022 and will now sail aboard Zaandam. The Grand Africa Voyage departing Oct. 10, 2021, aboard Rotterdam will also sail aboard Zaandam on the same dates.
“It’s always difficult to see any ship leave the fleet, especially those that have a long and storied history with our company,” said Stein Kruse, CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK. “However, Holland America Line has a bright future ahead that includes recent Pinnacle-Class additions, with a third sister ship next year that will continue to maintain our overall capacity in the marketplace.”
The 55,575-ton Maasdam joined the fleet in 1993 as the second of four S-Class – also known as Statendam-class – ships. It was the fourth Holland America Line ship to bear the Maasdam name. the The 57,092-ton Veendam, the final S-Class ship, was delivered in 1996.
The first ship in the R – or Rotterdam – class, the 61,849-ton Rotterdam was introduced in 1997 as the sixth Holland America Line ship to be named Rotterdam. The 62,735-ton Amsterdam joined the fleet in 2000 as the final of four R-Class ships.
“I recognize and appreciate the deep affection our guests have toward our company and the ships in our fleet,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “While streamlined, our diverse fleet continues to offer exceptional options for cruisers looking for a mid-sized ship experience to destinations all around the world. I look forward to carrying on those beloved shipboard offerings while cultivating new ideas to bring to our guests.”
Guests with bookings on future sailings of these ships will be notified that these cruises will be cancelled or changed. Along with their travel advisors, guests will receive information if the cruise will operate with a different ship or information and special offers on how to book another Holland America Line cruise when operations resume. Guests also can request a refund.
Cancelled cruises will include scheduled Canada/New England and Grand Voyages on Amsterdam; Mexico, South Pacific, Australia and Asia itineraries on Maasdam; Caribbean, Europe, Panama Canal, South America and Hawaii sailings on Rotterdam; and Caribbean and Europe itineraries on Veendam.
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS