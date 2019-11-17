Get On Board for ‘Cruise of Thrones’
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli November 17, 2019
‘Game of Thrones’ might have ended its television run earlier this year, but ‘Cruise of Thrones’ will certainly keep the memories alive and fresh.
Dalmatian Travel & Events is launching an innovative Cruise of Thrones excursion starting in September of 2021, giving travelers and fans of the show a trip through several European filming locations for the wildly popular HBO show.
The luxury passenger ship itself will be transformed into a floating GoT setting for the eight-day cruises. The northern cruise goes to Iceland, Ireland and Northern Ireland; the southern itinerary visits Spain, Malta and Croatia.
Participants can sail both cruises back-to-back for what’s being billed as The Known World Ultimate Cruise; that deal includes a free side trip to see the steps of Dragonstone near Bilbao, Spain.
“We imagined and developed an experience like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” said Lynette Durovic, owner of Dalmatian Travel & Events, sponsor of Cruise of Thrones and the mastermind behind the creation of the cruise.
Memorable GoT filming locations abound on each cruise and GoT fans will certainly recognize the names and places.
In Iceland, visit the Fist of the First Men, the Bloody Gate and Jon & Ygritte’s cave. While in Ireland, check out The Wall, Castle Black, Hardhome, Winterfell, Pyke, the King’s Road and more. In Spain, it’s a welcome to Dorne, where travelers can see Sunspear and the Water Gardens, the Tower of Joy, the Citadel and the Long Bridge of Volantis.
The Malta experience offers a visit to the first home of King’s Landing. Visit the place where Ned Stark enters the city in Season 1, then venture to Mdina to see more of the seat of Aegon the Conquerer. And of course Dubrovnik, Croatia offers the main filming location for the splendid Kings Landing.
Onboard activities will also be extensive and entertaining. Among the planned activities are panels, discussions, podcasts, lectures, wine tasting, fan art auction, performances, storytelling, shopping, a spa, excursions, gaming room, Cosplay parade, scavenger hunt, game shows and more.
For more information about the Cruise of Thrones, visit http://cruiseofthrones.com, email info@cruiseofthrones.com or call 770-253-3364.
For more information on Iceland, Ireland, Spain, Malta, Croatia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS