Grupo Vidanta Unveils Vidanta Cruises
Grupo Vidanta, the Latin American entertainment and destination resort company, is getting the cruise business with the launch of Vidanta Cruises, whose first ship, Vidanta Elegante, is scheduled to debut on April 14, 2022.
The 298-passenger vessel will inaugurate service on a three-day preview cruise roundtrip from Puerto Vallarta to Mazatlan for guests of Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, which is located about 20 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta airport.
Information about future itineraries will be announced soon, Grupo Vidanta said.
The completely rebuilt luxury ship features 13 restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness center, and a lounge with live entertainment.
It also is equipped with safety protocols that are incorporated throughout the vessel and outfitted with a medical-grade PYURE filtration system designed to eliminate 99.9 percent of all viruses, Grupo Vidanta said.
“When we began the process of bringing Vidanta Cruises to life, we were very clear that we wanted to exceed our guests’ expectations, while also positively impacting Mexico and our people,” said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta.
“After an arduous process, we couldn’t be happier with the result. Not only have we become the first Mexican developer to operate both on land and at sea, but we are generating direct and indirect jobs that will benefit many communities along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, and we are positioning our country as a world-class tourist destination.”
