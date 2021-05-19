Last updated: 05:47 PM ET, Wed May 19 2021

Grupo Vidanta Expands Plans for Vallarta Theme Park

VidantaWorld
A rendering of VidantaWorld. (photo via Grupo Vidanta)

Grupo Vidanta has broadened its plans for its theme park currently under construction in Vallarta, Mexico.

Now called VidantaWorld, the expanded blueprint will include three “dream parks,” which will feature hotel accommodations set to open at a later date.

As originally planned, the theme park complex will include a theater for newly created Cirque du Soleil shows, which will debut during the first phase within a jungle park with a lake featuring fountain jets, music and performances; a plaza; shops; and a range of restaurants and such culinary options as street food carts.

The SkyDream Parks Gondola will provide transportation between the parks and hotels, which will be set on 2,500 acres.

Other elements of VidantaWorld will include “dream park” and a nature “dream park,” details of which will be announced at a later date, Grupo Vidanta said.

“Our guests have come to expect only the best from our brands, and their anticipation is high for the new entertainment parks,” said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta.

“In preparation of VidantaWorld’s upcoming first phase, we’ve already unveiled the SkyDream, our state-of-the-art aerial gondola crafted by the expert engineers at Doppelmayr. And we’ve purchased top-of-the-line rides by leading international attraction companies Intamin and Aerophile, which will introduce vacationers from across the globe to the beauty and wonder that they can only experience in Mexico.”

