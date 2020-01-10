Gwyneth Paltrow Teaming With Celebrity Cruises on Goop Experience
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood January 10, 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing her Goop lifestyle brand to sea thanks to her new partnership with Celebrity Cruises.
According to USA Today, the first-ever Goop at Sea one-day experience will take place on August 30 during a sailing from Barcelona around the Mediterranean onboard the Celebrity Apex.
The voyage sets sail August 26 and returns to port on September 6, but not before passengers experience one of the "In Goop Health" wellness summits. While details of the experience have yet to be announced, travelers will be focused on emotional and physical health and wellness.
Some of the events and presentations expected during the Goop at Sea experience include seminars such as The Mind Session, The Body Session and The Soul Session; a keynote speech from Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen; and a presentation from Paltrow.
“I love being on the water, I love being by the water and I love being in the water,” Paltrow told USA Today. “And I think, energetically, it’s very cleansing to be near the sea or in the sea.”
“We’ve had massive success with In Goop Health, our wellness summit that translates goop’s content into a tangible, high-touch experience,” Paltrow continued. “This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring Goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are.”
In addition to the one-day Goop at Sea program, the entire sailing will have “Goopified perks,” including menus curated by Goop's food editor, pop-up wellness experiences and other benefits for passengers.
Tickets for the event are now on sale and available for an additional $750 for passengers who book suite accommodations. As for if Goop plans on coming back next year with a similar cruise, Paltrow left the door open.
“If it resonates for the guest and it feels like a good (collaboration), then it's definitely a partnership we’d like to expand on for sure,” she said. “For Goop, we like to test everything out.”
