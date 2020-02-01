Holland America Adds Noted Seattle Chef to Culinary Council
Holland America Line is adding James Beard Award-winner and acclaimed Seattle restaurateur Edouardo Jordan to its Culinary Council, a collection of renowned chefs who bring global influence to the cruise line’s dining experiences.
Jordan’s restaurants include Salare, JuneBaby and Lucinda Grain Bar. JuneBaby received the 2018 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant and was listed as a Best New Restaurant in America by Food & Wine magazine the same year.
Jordan’s “food with roots” approach will be showcased through dishes featured in the ships’ Dining Room and at Lido Market – including JuneBaby’s macaroni and cheese with Newsom’s ham, collard greens and ham hocks, smothered fried chicken wings, Momma Jordan’s oxtails with mustard greens, chicken jambalaya, and an Alaska seafood gumbo.
“Comfort food dishes are nostalgic and create warm memories and an emotional connection to a meal, and Edouardo will bring our guests familiar favorites, but with flavors that are new and exciting,” said Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford.
Jordan is the owner of three of Seattle’s hottest restaurants. Salare opened in 2015 and takes influences from France, Italy, the American South and the Caribbean. The restaurant was listed as a Best New Restaurant in America in 2016 by Eater National. In 2017, Jordan opened JuneBaby, focusing on his roots and Southern cuisine. JuneBaby received the prestigious 2018 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant and was listed as a Best New Restaurant in America by Food & Wine magazine the same year. In late 2018 he opened his third restaurant, Lucinda Grain Bar, which focuses on heirloom, ancient and local grains.
Florida-born Jordan attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Orlando, Fla. He’s worked at many renowned restaurants, including
The French Laundry in Napa Valley, and Per Se and Lincoln Ristorante in New York. Following a move to Seattle, he worked at Sitka and Spruce before he opened Bar Sajor in 2013 as chef de cuisine. Using that experience, Jordan opened the doors to his first restaurant, Salare, two years later.
Holland America Line’s Culinary Council is led by Holland America Line’s Master Chef Rudi Sodamin, who is joined by international chefs Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Kristen Kish, Andy Matsuda, Ethan Stowell, Jacques Torres. Holland America Line also collaborates with wine critic James Suckling to develop its wine lists, and master mixologist Dale DeGroff on its cocktail program.
