Holland America Line Kicks Off Wave Season With 'The Ultimate Upgrade Event'
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Patrick Clarke December 14, 2021
Holland America Line is celebrating the arrival of Wave Season with the launch of "The Ultimate Upgrade Event," which includes epic savings and free perks for travelers looking to sail an award-winning cruise line to the world's most sought-after destinations.
Now through February 28, 2022, guests who book a select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruise will receive a free stateroom upgrade, $75 fares for kids on Alaska cruises and 50 percent reduced deposits on top of complimentary shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.
What's more, travelers who book by January 20, 2022, will also receive up to $200 per stateroom in onboard credit, depending on the length of their selected cruise. The Ultimate Upgrade Event fares start at just $799 per person, based on double occupancy, for Caribbean cruises and $849 for Alaska departures. However, those rates do not include taxes, fees and port expenses.
During The Ultimate Upgrade Event, guests can book an ocean view stateroom for the price of an interior, and a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean view. And in honor of Holland America Line's upcoming 75th anniversary sailing in Alaska, kids ages 17 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail on select Alaska cruises for as low as $75.
Depending on the cruise duration, Holland America Line guests can receive up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom that they can put toward a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions and gift shop purchases, among other things. Based on the length of the cruise, guests can receive up to three tours valued at $100 each.
When it comes to the Signature Beverage Package, guests can look forward to a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. The package includes up to 15 drinks per day and bar service charges. Plus, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining for up to three nights, depending on the ship and the length of the cruise. Finally, guests will be treated to the Wi-Fi Surf Package, Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package.
"By introducing our most enticing offer for the traditional ‘wave’ booking period, we want to encourage everyone to think about next year’s vacation plans now and book early," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Cruising already is an unbeatable value, and when you add in our limited-time Ultimate Upgrade Event, there is no better time than now for our guests to plan their next cruise vacations to destinations around the world."
Keep in mind that The Ultimate Upgrade Event is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Plus, kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive $75 fares for Alaska cruises.
For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.
