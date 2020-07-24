Holland America Line Offers 2% Bonus Commission Through Sept. 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton July 24, 2020
Holland America Line is offering travel advisors a 2 percent bonus commission on new bookings for 2021 Europe, Alaska and Canada-New England cruises made by Sept. 30, 2020.
Holland America Line has paused its global cruise operations and has canceled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The bonus commission is good both on Alaska cruises and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys.
“Cruise interest is still very strong, but this is a challenging time for travel and selling cruises can take additional effort,” Holland America Line said. “We want to reward and acknowledge that extra hard work and the strong relationships between our travel advisors and their clients.”
The bonus is in addition to standard commission rates and is available for group affinity travel, agency bookings and in combination with promos, including “Save Now Cruise Later.”
That promotion offers up to $2,300 in extras on cruises booked for later this year and 2021 and 2022 voyages. Extras include free drinks, free gratuities, free Signature Dining Packages, free Wi-Fi for suites and a 50 percent reduced deposit.
For additional information, travel advisors can connect with their BDM and the sales team through GoHAL.com or by emailing sales@hollandamerica.com.
