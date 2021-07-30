Holland America Line Takes Delivery of New Rotterdam
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton July 30, 2021
Holland America Line took delivery of Rotterdam officially took delivery of the Rotterdam on July 30 from Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, making it the 11th ship in the fleet. The new Pinnacle-Class ship is the seventh to bear the name Rotterdam for Holland America Line.
The ceremony was attended by the ship’s master, Capt. Werner Timmers; Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group’s vice president of newbuilding services; and Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. Video congratulations were extended by Jan Swartz, president of Holland America Group, and Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.
“Rotterdam looks stunning and will certainly live up to bearing such an iconic name as the new flagship of our fleet, carrying on a tradition of excellence that our guests have loved for nearly 150 years,” Antorcha said. “We cannot wait to welcome guests on board later this fall.”
Upon delivery, Rotterdam will not operate any revenue cruises with guests onboard until its Oct. 20 transatlantic crossing from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, where it will begin its maiden season in the Caribbean. Naming details have not been finalized and will be announced at a later date.
Rotterdam will carry 2,668 guests and feature Rolling Stone Rock Room with classic rock hits; Lincoln Center Stage, offering chamber music; Billboard Onboard, where live musicians entertain the crowd with chart-topping hits; and the popular B.B. King's Blues Club, bringing Memphis music to sea.
In addition to the Dining Room, the ship has Rudi’s Sel de Mer, a French seafood brasserie; Tamarind, for cuisine from Southeast Asia, China and Japan; Nami Sushi with sushi and Asian spirits; Pinnacle Grill steakhouse; Canaletto for family-style Italian dining; and Club Orange for guests in the Club Orange program.
Additional culinary venues include Grand Dutch Café featuring Dutch coffee and treats and European beer; Dive-In, for gourmet burgers and fries poolside; New York Deli and Pizza, offering made-to-order sandwiches and pies; and Lido Market, with themed serving stations that revolutionize the buffet experience.
Holland America Line’s first ship was Rotterdam, which sailed its maiden voyage from the Netherlands to New York on Oct. 15, 1872, and led to the founding of the company on April 18, 1873. Rotterdam VI, the most recent to cruise for Holland America Line, was introduced in 1997 as the first ship in the R Class. That ship was among those sold by Holland America during the pandemic.
Rotterdam VII is the 17th ship constructed for the brand by Fincantieri.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Holland America Line, Amsterdam, Fort Lauderdale
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS