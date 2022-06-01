Holland America Line's New Sale Offers Up to 50 Percent Off
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Lacey Pfalz June 01, 2022
In celebration of the entire fleet’s return to service this June 12, Holland America Line is launching a Celebration Sale offering up to 50 percent off cruise fares, as well as onboard spending credits and reduced deposits on most 2022 and 2023 sailings.
Bookings must be made by June 30, 2022, to receive the benefits. Sailings from summer 2022 through 2023 can receive up to 50 percent off fares along with an extra $50 onboard credit per guest and 50 percent off deposits.
All itineraries are included in the sale, except any under three days in length and Grand Voyages. The promotion can be combined with “Have It All” cruise fares, which also include shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and an Internet package.
In addition to the new promotion, the cruise line is also extending its “Worry-Free Promise” through December 31, 2022, for all cruises booked by September 30, 2022. The flexible cancellation policy allows guests to cancel for any reason up to 30 days prior to departure to receive a Future Cruise Credit. The cruise line is also extending its COVID-19 Protection Program through those same dates.
“Having our full fleet of 11 ships back in service after more than two years on pause is cause for celebration, and the promotion is our way of thanking guests for their loyalty and choosing to cruise with Holland America Line,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “The Celebration Sale crosses all of our global destinations, and the perks make it more affordable to book a dream vacation now."
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALG Helps Travel Advisors Leverage the Power of Their Experience
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS