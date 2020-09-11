Holland America to Deploy Five Ship in Europe in 2021
Next year, Holland America Line said it will deploy five ships on seven- to 35-day itineraries exploring the Baltics; the British Isles; the French and Spanish Rivieras the Iberian Peninsula; the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Greenland, Iceland; Norway; and the North Cape.
The itinerary roster will also include transatlantic crossings between Fort Lauderdale and Europe, and Collectors’ Voyages of up to 29 days.
Ships will include two Pinnacle-class vessels: Nieuw Statendam and the line’s new flagship, Rotterdam, as well as Westerdam, Zuiderdam and Zaandam.
Following a seven-day itinerary from Venice to Civitavecchia (Rome) on Aug. 1, Rotterdam will reposition to Northern Europe for a series of itineraries roundtrip from Amsterdam. It will also sail on three seven-day itineraries to Norway; one 14-day Baltic voyage; one 14-day cruise visiting ports in Norway, Iceland and the British Isles, Norway and British Isles; and a 14-day cruise from Amsterdam to Fort Lauderdale.
Nieuw Statendam will operate on seven-day cruises roundtrip from Amsterdam through August. It will also offer a 14-day “Voyage of the Midnight Sun itinerary, and cruises exploring the Baltic and Northern Isles, including Ireland, the U.K. and Iceland.
The ship will then reposition to the Mediterranean for a series of 10-day itineraries roundtrip from, as well as 10-day itineraries plying the region’s western area. It will also feature a collection of seven-, nine- and 12-day cruises in the region.
Westerdam and Zuiderdam will spend the full season in the Mediterranean, operating on 11- and 12-day cruises from Civitavecchia, Venice, Barcelona and Athens, visiting such ports as Istanbul, Mykonos, Monte Carlo, Koper, Limassol and Rijeka.
Zaandam will feature a 35-day “Voyage of the Vikings” itinerary out of Boston on July 17, with calls at ports in the U.S., Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Ireland, Two shorter segments from Boston to Rotterdam (16 days) or from Rotterdam to Boston (19 days) are also available.
“Our guests miss cruising as much as we do, and as we move closer to getting back to doing what we do best, we want everyone to feel confident in planning their European travel with us for next summer,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “At Holland America Line, we are a community of passionate globetrotters. For anyone looking to go to Europe next summer and really connect with a variety of cultures, Holland America Line has put together the most diverse collection of itineraries that embraces the entire region.”
Guests who book 2021 Europe cruises by Sept. 20, 2000, are eligible for up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free Signature Beverage Package, free gratuities, free Signature Dining Package, 50 percent reduced deposits and free WiFi for suites.
They can also take advantage of 20 percent discounts offshore excursions that are prebooked by Sept. 23, 2020.
Holland America canceled all cruise operations through Dec. 15, 2020, due to the continuation of travel and port restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
