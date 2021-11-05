Holland America’s ‘Kids Cruise Free’ Offer Arrives Ahead of the Holidays
November 05, 2021
Holland America Line today announced its kick-off of a ‘Kids Cruise Free’ promotion, just in time for families to plan their end-of-year holiday getaways. The offer entitles kids aged five to seven, who are sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, to cruise for free.
If your family would prefer the warm waters of Mexico or the Caribbean to a chilly winter break spent a home, you’ll need to book by November 18 to take advantage of this special offer. The promotion is good on select holiday sailings and other cruises scheduled through May 31, 2022, excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Grand World Voyages. It’s also limited to two children sailing for free per eligible booking.
"Now that kids ages five and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, getting out and seeing the world is on everyone's mind," Holland America Line’s President Gus Antorcha said in a press release. "A multigenerational cruise is the perfect way to return to travel, and we can't wait to welcome our junior guests and feel the excitement as everyone is able to explore the world together again."
After the holiday season has ended, Holland America ships—including the Pinnacle Class Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam, and the Signature Class Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam—will continue to explore Mexican and Caribbean waters from East Coast homeports. Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the Koningsdam and Zuiderdam, will sail throughout Hawaii, along the California coast and to areas of Mexico, even transiting the Panama Canal.
In late spring 2022, Eurodam, Koningsdam and Zuiderdam will be sailing in Alaska, the Zaandam will be cruising in Canada/New England, and Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam be conducting European sailing.
Families can continue to cruise under the same ‘Kids Cruise Free’ offer on spring departures through May 2022.
With the ‘Kids Cruise Free’ offer, fares start at $449 per person, based on double occupancy, which means that a family of four could take a cruise vacation together for just $898.
On holiday sailings, cruise fares begin at $549 per person, double occupancy. Guests can also upgrade for a fee to ‘Have it All’ fares, which include two shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, two nights’ specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise.
For more information, visit hollandamerica.com.
