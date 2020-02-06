Hong Kong Quarantines Cruise Ship After Symptoms of Coronavirus Reported
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 06, 2020
Health officials in Hong Kong have quarantined a cruise ship carrying around 2,000 passengers and crew members after several people on board complained of symptoms similar to those of the deadly coronavirus.
According to CNBC.com, Dream Cruises’ World Dream had arrived at a port near Kai Tak when several crew members reported feeling ill, which resulted in health officials in Hong Kong quarantining the ship until tests were completed.
Flight Attendant Union Chief Calls Out US Over CoronavirusAirlines & Airports
Coronavirus Causing Airlines to Suspend Service to Hong KongAirlines & Airports
Airline Asking Employees to Take Unpaid Leave Due to...Airlines & Airports
Passengers on Quarantined Cruise Ship Diagnosed With CoronavirusCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The vessel arrived Wednesday from Taiwan with passengers from several different countries, including Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. During the mandatory health screenings for incoming ships, around 30 crew members complained of symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
While one crew member was diagnosed with the flu, the remaining 29 were undergoing further testing. As a precaution, the Dream Cruises’ employees who didn’t report symptoms and all of the passengers on board were also tested for the virus.
“Dream Cruises is cooperating fully with all health authorities and is complying with all official guidelines and instructions to safeguard the health of its guests, crew and the general public,” a company spokesperson told CNBC.
Earlier this week, health officials in Japan announced at least 10 people sailing on a now quarantined cruise ship had been infected by the coronavirus. Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess and the 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board remained quarantined at sea near the port of Yokohama since arriving Monday.
Hong Kong’s aviation industry is also feeling the impact of the viral outbreak, as major airlines in the United States have announced they will suspend all flights to the region as a result of the ongoing health concerns in China.
For more information on Hong Kong
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS