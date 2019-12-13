How to Get Free or Reduced Air to Hawaii With Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke December 13, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line customers are saying aloha to savings this winter as the cruise line is currently offering free or reduced airfare on select Hawaii cruises.
The special Free at Sea savings are available on a handful of itineraries, including a seven-day cruise sailing roundtrip from Honolulu to as many as four Hawaiian islands aboard the newly refurbished Pride of America.
Princess Cruises Launches Sale With Drinks, Wi-Fi and...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Southwest Brings Back Fares From $39 During Four-Day...Airlines & Airports
Win a Southwest Vacations Giveaway Vacation to Costa RicaVacation Packages
Southwest Launches Extended Cyber Monday Sale With Fares From $39Airlines & Airports
The popular voyage, which starts from under $1,500 per person, has been voted the best Hawaii Itinerary for more than a dozen consecutive years.
In addition to free or reduced roundtrip air travel, Norwegian has introduced five free offers available on all Hawaii cruises, including free unlimited beverages for the first two guests, free shore excursions with $50 in credits, free specialty dining for Guests 1 and 2, 250 minutes of free Wi-Fi and free kids (Guests 3 and 4).
Balconies and above can receive all five of the free offers while oceanview guests receive two free offers. Inside and Studios can choose one free offer.
On top of the aforementioned Free at Sea perks, travelers can save as much as 30 percent off fleetwide Norwegian Cruise Line bookings now through Monday, December 16.
Contact your travel agent or visit NCL.com for more information or to book.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Hawaii
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS