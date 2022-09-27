Last updated: 09:39 AM ET, Tue September 27 2022

Hurricane Ian Impacting Itineraries for Cruise Lines

Cruise ship in misty rainy seas.
Cruise ship in misty rainy seas. (photo via jaminwell / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Several major cruise lines serving the Caribbean from Florida have already started rerouting and canceling sailings due to the projected trajectory of major Hurricane Ian.

According to USA Today, Norwegian Cruise Line altered the itinerary for Norwegian Sky after it left Miami on Sunday, shifting the voyage to avoid the path of Ian and now visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Nassau, Bahamas.

Passengers on current or future Norwegian sailings impacted by Ian will receive a refund to their onboard account.

MSC Cruises already altered the itinerary for MSC Seashore to include Eastern Caribbean destinations instead of the previously booked Western Caribbean sailings. MSC Divinia is on a voyage to Nassau and the Ocean City Marine Reserve, but officials said the ship might be delayed returning to Florida due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path.

Officials from Carnival Cruise Line announced that two of its sailings have been adjusted, including Carnival Ecstasy’s itinerary in Mexico being reorganized to keep the ship from the storm. Carnival Glory will now port in Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico, instead of the previously scheduled Key West and the Bahamas.

As for Disney Cruise Line, the company sent out emails to guests booked on the Disney Wish sailing scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on Friday, saying that departure could be delayed or altered due to the storm.

Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday morning, bringing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, heavy rain, storm surge and flash floods.

The National Hurricane Center issued warnings for Florida's western coast, including Tampa and Fort Myers, as Ian is forecasted to become a Category 4 in the Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday, hurricane-force winds are expected in west central Florida, where mandatory evacuations have already started. Heavy rain, high winds and flooding are expected across Florida and could spread into Georgia and South Carolina this weekend.

