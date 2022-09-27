Hurricane Ian Impacting Itineraries for Cruise Lines
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood September 27, 2022
Several major cruise lines serving the Caribbean from Florida have already started rerouting and canceling sailings due to the projected trajectory of major Hurricane Ian.
According to USA Today, Norwegian Cruise Line altered the itinerary for Norwegian Sky after it left Miami on Sunday, shifting the voyage to avoid the path of Ian and now visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Nassau, Bahamas.
Passengers on current or future Norwegian sailings impacted by Ian will receive a refund to their onboard account.
MSC Cruises already altered the itinerary for MSC Seashore to include Eastern Caribbean destinations instead of the previously booked Western Caribbean sailings. MSC Divinia is on a voyage to Nassau and the Ocean City Marine Reserve, but officials said the ship might be delayed returning to Florida due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path.
Officials from Carnival Cruise Line announced that two of its sailings have been adjusted, including Carnival Ecstasy’s itinerary in Mexico being reorganized to keep the ship from the storm. Carnival Glory will now port in Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico, instead of the previously scheduled Key West and the Bahamas.
As for Disney Cruise Line, the company sent out emails to guests booked on the Disney Wish sailing scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on Friday, saying that departure could be delayed or altered due to the storm.
Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday morning, bringing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, heavy rain, storm surge and flash floods.
Hurricane & Tropical Storm Warnings for #Ian are in effect for much of the west coast of Florida. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. Today is your last day to prepare and follow evacuation orders from local officials. https://t.co/cy01fM7Od6 pic.twitter.com/qAwQAHpjDG— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 27, 2022
The National Hurricane Center issued warnings for Florida's western coast, including Tampa and Fort Myers, as Ian is forecasted to become a Category 4 in the Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday evening.
By Wednesday, hurricane-force winds are expected in west central Florida, where mandatory evacuations have already started. Heavy rain, high winds and flooding are expected across Florida and could spread into Georgia and South Carolina this weekend.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS