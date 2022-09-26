Latest Updates on Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Travel
Donald Wood September 26, 2022
Forecasts show that Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida in the middle of the week as a possible Category 4 storm.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday and strengthened into a hurricane as it approached the Cayman Islands, where a hurricane watch was in effect.
Ian is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday as it moves past Cuba and Jamaica, bringing heavy rain, high winds, flash flooding and possible mudslides to the region.
Storm trackers say it’s early to determine the exact track and intensity of the storm, but Ian is likely to make landfall on the west coast of Florida or the Florida Panhandle by midday Thursday.
As a result of the likely life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall, hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for much of Florida’s west coast.
Airlines serving the region, including American, Delta, Southwest and United, have all started issuing flight waivers for key Florida tourist destinations, such as Daytona Beach, Key West, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and more. American also issued waivers to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Several cruise lines at PortMiami and other ports in the region are preparing both staff and travelers for the impacts of Ian, as MSC Cruises has already altered itineraries for MSC Seashore to avoid the storm, according to FoxNews Weather.
