Hurtigruten Announces Flexible Payment Plan for US Travelers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Donald Wood November 13, 2020
Hurtigruten announced a new partnership with Uplift designed to provide travelers from the United States with a flexible way to pay over time for the expedition of their dreams.
The cruise line’s new payment plans are available on all premium expedition cruises to Alaska, Antarctica, the Caribbean, Central America, Greenland, Iceland, North America, the Northwest Passage, Norway, South America and Svalbard.
With the help of Uplift’s payment solutions, travelers will have the opportunity to book travel when they are ready and spread the cost of their vacation over monthly payments. The program is scheduled to launch on Black Friday, November 27.
“Providing an opportunity for travelers to experience remote destinations and steep themselves in authentic, local culture has always been at the heart of our mission,” Hurtigruten President John Downey said. “This new partnership with Uplift makes exploration travel more accessible than ever before, allowing guests to book now, pay later, and build a lifetime of memories.”
Hurtigruten’s payment plans feature no late fees or prepayment penalties and clearly displays fixed monthly payments at the time of booking, making it easy to budget, buy and experience travel.
In travel advisors, Uplift’s payment platform integrates directly into Hurtigruten’s booking tool, making it easier for agents to offer their client’s monthly payment pricing.
“We want to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone,” Uplift Chief Commercial Officer Tom Botts said. “Our partnership with Hurtigruten allows explorers to spread the cost of their vacation over low monthly payments, helping more travelers experience the most spectacular destinations on the planet.”
For more information on Hurtigruten
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS