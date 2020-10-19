'Your Expedition Awaits' With Hurtigruten's Adventurous Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Theresa Norton October 19, 2020
Hurtigruten senses that you’re itching to get out and explore the world. To help make those dreams come true, the adventure cruise company is offering up to 25 percent off voyages to all destinations in a promotion called “Your Expedition Awaits.”
But don’t delay – the deal is good until Nov. 22, 2020, on a variety of cruises throughout 2021 and into 2022.
Book with confidence, because reservations made by Oct. 31 can be canceled for any reason in the future with a full refund – including the deposit – received within 14 days of cancellation.
To give you a sense of the voyages Hurtigruten offers, here’s a sampling.
Alaska and British Columbia voyages of 14 to 18 days on MS Roald Amundsen are available April through September in 2021 and 2022. “Your Expedition Awaits” fares start at $5,888 per person, down from $7,193.
Hurtigruten offers a variety of 12- to 23-day cruises to Antarctica combined with Patagonia, the Falklands or the Chilean fjords. The 12-day “Antarctica – Highlights of the Frozen Continent 2021-22,” is priced at $7,873, reduced from $9,374.
A number of cruises explore Greenland on voyages of 13 to 17 days. The 17-day “Atlantic Canada and Greenland – Expedition of History, Culture and Nature” was priced at $8,654, but now is $6,491 through the “Your Expedition Awaits” promotion.
The May 9, 2021, voyage departs Halifax to calls in Nova Scotia, Québec and Newfoundland, before crossing the Labrador Sea and visiting several towns in southern Greenland. The cruise ends in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Many voyages also explore Iceland in nine to 14 days. The nine-day “Circumnavigating Iceland – The Land of Elves, Sagas and Volcanoes” itinerary is priced at $4,651 instead of $6,201 per person. This cruise departs on May 31, June 8 and June 16, 2021.
Of course, Hurtigruten continues to offer its iconic Norway coastal voyages throughout the year. The 12-day “Norway and the North Cape – Magic of the Arctic Winter” voyages in January, February and October through February 2022 give travelers a good chance of seeing the Northern Lights. These sailings are now priced from $3,532, down from $4,415.
Hurtigruten also takes travelers to Svalbard, the Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, on top of the world. The 12-day “Circumnavigating Svalbard – The Ultimate Expedition,” departing June 5, June 15 and June 25, 2021, was $11,012 but now is $9,639. The voyage will attempt to sail above 80°N and fully circumnavigate the entire archipelago. Summer voyages offer good chances of sighting polar bears hunting on the sea ice, as well as fjords, glaciers and icebergs.
