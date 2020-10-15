Hurtigruten Establishes Separate Expedition Cruise Division
Hurtigruten has created a separate division for expedition voyages and one for its classic Norway coastal cruises.
The new Hurtigruten Expeditions will be headed by CEO Asta Lassesen. The expedition portfolio includes more than 250 destinations from pole to pole, ranging from the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Norway, Svalbard and the British Isles to the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica.
Hurtigruten Expeditions will operate eight small, custom-built and greener vessels. Starting in 2021, Hurtigruten is offering several new itineraries – including new year-round departures from the U.K. and Germany, as well as a full Alaska season.
“We have only seen the beginning of what’s to come. Hurtigruten is seeing great demand and equally great opportunities in the expedition cruise segment from 2021 and beyond. This is the growth we are preparing for,” Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said.
Hurtigruten Norway will continue operating the Norwegian coastal voyages as it has since 1893.
Hurtigruten's 2,500-nautical-mile voyage between Bergen in the south to Kirkenes at the Russian border offers a unique combination of local travelers and cruise guests as it delivers goods to 34 communities along the rugged coastline.
From 2021, Hurtigruten’s coastal operation will consist of seven ships and a yet-to-be-named CEO.
“The Norwegian coast is our home,” Skjeldam said. “No one knows Norway like Hurtigruten, and from northern lights, the midnight sun, wildlife and local communities, there is no better way to experience authentic Norway than with Hurtigruten. We’ve pioneered the Norwegian coast for more than a century. But the best is yet to come.”
Hurtigruten reports strong demand for 2021 and 2022 cruises while still experiencing the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 is a tough year for everyone in the travel industry. But the setback is only temporary,” Skjeldam said. “For second half of 2021 and beyond, we are seeing a strong demand across all markets and all destinations, including the Norwegian coast, the Arctic and Antarctica.”
He continued: “The demand reflects our predictions that expedition cruises, with all our advantages such as smaller ships, more flexibility and fewer guests, will prove even more popular post-COVID-19.”
