Hurtigruten Expeditions To Donate 1 Percent of Alaska, Galapagos Bookings
Hurtigruten Patrick Clarke November 30, 2021
Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced it will donate 1 percent of all North American bookings for Alaska and the Galápagos made in November and December to Alaska Wilderness League and Galápagos Conservancy through its Hurtigruten Foundation.
The leader in exploration travel will launch its first Galápagos expedition cruises in January 2022 while its first full season in Alaska will begin aboard the MS Roald Amundsen in summer 2022. Hurtigruten will offer two itineraries, including 14-day and 18-day sailings, either southbound or northbound. The 18-day sailing features stops in the Alaskan Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands and the uninhabited St. Paul and St. Matthew Islands.
For Hurtigruten's new partnership with Galápagos Conservancy, donations will be divided between three multi-year, multi-partner programs, including efforts to restore giant tortoises, strengthen the Galápagos Marine Reserve and save pink land iguanas.
"The old travel industry saying of 'take only memories, leave nothing but footprints' is no longer enough. This is why we are proud and humbled to engage with both the Alaska Wilderness League and Galápagos Conservancy. Together we will continue our efforts to safeguard the nature and wildlife that is such an integrated part of the lives of the Alaskan Natives that welcome us into their communities and homes, and in Galápagos, where we are converting footprints from previous centuries into a new future for the endemic species of this unique archipelago," Henrik A. Lund, Managing Director, Hurtigruten Foundation, said in a statement.
"Supporting local communities, wildlife, and nature in the destinations we explore is one of the key pillars of what we do. Alaska and the Galápagos are two of our closest and most popular upcoming destinations for our North American guests," added Asta Lassesen, CEO of Hurtigruten Expeditions. "These donations complement the many other vital initiatives led by the Hurtigruten Foundation. We want to make sure that our guests feel they are making the right choice when it comes to sustainable travel when choosing us, ranging from our ships, Citizen Science programs, and excursions to our giving back initiatives."
Comments
