Hurtigruten Norway To Cut Emissions by 25 Percent
Hurtigruten Norway has announced that all seven of its Coastal Express ships will be upgraded with greener technologies, reducing carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2023.
The cruise line will invest in green batteries, shore power and biofuel to cut back on emissions. NOx emissions will also be reduced by 80 percent with these advances.
All of Hurtigruten Norway’s Coastal Express ships are already designed to use shore power when ported, which eliminates emissions. Three of the ships, the MS Richard With, MS Nordlys and MS Kong Harald, will undergo the most changes, with the installation of low-emission engines and battery-hybrid power.
This summer, all seven ships will begin to use certified biofuel to begin the switch to greener technologies. Hurtigruten Expeditions will also begin trials with biofuel on select ships and itineraries in 2021.
“The world’s most beautiful voyage just got even better. We are combining the best available technical solutions and cutting CO2 emissions along the Norwegian coast by at least a quarter. And most importantly, we are laying the foundation for introducing new and even more efficient environmental solutions as they are developed,” Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express CEO Hedda Felin says.
Hurtigruten was the first cruise line to ban single-use plastic in 2018 and continues to make improvements to become greener and carbon neutral.
