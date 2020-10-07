Hurtigruten Offers Buy One, Get One at Half-Price for Alaska
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Theresa Norton October 07, 2020
Hurtigruten has come up with an attractive incentive to encourage vacationers to book a voyage to Alaska through a professional travel advisor.
Through Nov. 15th, travel agents can offer a buy one, get one at half off discount to experience Alaska with Hurtigruten next year.
Agents can use the code BOGOHO at the time of booking on Hurtigruten’s travel agent portal, which was enhanced earlier this year. The offer only applies to the cruise portion of the package, including taxes, feed, and port expenses.
“We know travelers are looking for domestic travel options that still take them to destinations that make them feel like they are a world away,” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. “Providing our travel agents with new promotions like the buy one, get one half off discount allows us to deliver options that benefit both our partners and customers.”
Hurtigruten’s “Book With Confidence” cancellation policy allows cruises booked by Oct. 31, 2020, to be cancelled for any reason with a full refund within 14 days of cancellation.
The company plans to operate 2021 Alaska cruises on the MS Roald Amundsen, a 530-passenger ship that entered service in 2019. The vessel features new and environmentally sustainable hybrid technology designed to reduce fuel consumption.
