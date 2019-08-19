Hurtigruten Transforming Three Ships Into Hybrid-Powered Expedition Vessels
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Donald Wood August 19, 2019
Hurtigruten announced it would be transforming three of its existing ships into premium, hybrid-powered expedition cruise vessels.
After introducing the world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen, earlier this summer, Hurtigruten revealed it would be turning the current the MS Trollfjord, MS Finnmarken and MS Midnatsol ships into the new and improved MS Maud, MS Otto Sverdrup and MS Eirik Raude, respectively.
The three ships will be equipped with battery packs and other green technology and are scheduled to operate year-round expedition cruises along the Norwegian coast starting in 2021. The itineraries for the vessels have not yet been revealed.
“With these new expedition cruise vessels, you will be able to explore Norway like never before, with all the comforts, facilities and expertise you need for creating a perfect adventure,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement. “Combined with groundbreaking green technology, these ships will truly stand out.”
The new battery packs will be installed on MS Otto Sverdrup during a 2020 overhaul, with the same installation process scheduled on MS Maud and MS Eirik Raude in 2021. In addition, the three ships will get upgraded with low-emission engines, which comply with all known and upcoming regulations.
The ships will be transformed into premium expedition cruise ships, carrying a maximum of 530 guests. The upgraded features include a specially designed Expedition Launch, refurbished cabins and suites, the addition of Hurtigruten’s signature Science Center to each ship, a brand-new wellness-area, three brand new restaurants and more.
