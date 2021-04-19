Hurtigruten Will Donate To Protect Alaskan Wildlife
Hurtigruten Expeditions has launched an Earth Week sale offering up to 40 percent off select Alaskan and Norwegian cruises, while The Hurtigruten Foundation will also donate one percent of the cost of each cruise sold to support the Alaska Wilderness League.
The Alaska Wilderness League helps protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the nation’s largest National Wildlife Refuge System, with 19.6 million acres.
The Earth Week Sale begins April 19 and ends April 26, 2021. Guests can save up to 40 percent off of twenty-seven Alaskan and Norwegian cruises between 2021 and 2023. These include the Northern Lights and Fjords Expedition, the Midnight Sun Expedition and Alaska and British Columbia – Inside Passage, Bears and Aleutian Islands.
“Sustainability is an integral part of Hurtigruten’s DNA and our priority any day of the year. From introducing the
world’s first hybrid electric-powered expedition ship, the MS Roald Amundsen, a few years ago, to most of our ships soon operating with biofuel from organic waste and battery power, we can confidently claim we have the greenest fleet in the industry,” said John Downey, President of Hurtigruten Americas.
The cruise operator is the only one to be certified by Adventure Green Alaska, a sustainable tourism certification program that measures the company’s respect for the environment, benefit to local economies and sensitivity to indigenous cultures.
“Alaska Wilderness League stands with the many people and organizations that believe in a sustainable future for Alaska,” said Adam Kolton, Executive Director of Alaska Wilderness League. “We also honor and respect the cultures of Alaska Natives whose way of life remains deeply connected to the state’s land, water, and wildlife.”
“Alaska, with its rapidly rising temperatures, increases in wildfires, thawing permafrost, receding glaciers, eroding coastlines, and disappearing sea ice is ground zero in the climate crisis in the United States. Alaska Wilderness League is committed to confronting the causes and impacts of climate change and defending America’s last great wild public lands and waters, and are happy to have the support of companies like Hurtigruten and their customers that are dedicated to conducting business in an environmentally responsible way and committed to respecting local Indigenous cultures,” said Kolton.
For more information, please visit Hurtigruten Expeditions.
