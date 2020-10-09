Hurtigruten’s Limited-Time Offer: 40% Off Wonders of the Americas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten October 09, 2020
WHY IT RATES: For a limited time, would-be adventurers can save up to 40 percent on immersive expeditions in the Americas, to discover treasures of the coastal U.S., the Caribbean and Central and South America, while enjoying the peace-of-mind that comes with Hurtigruten's 'Book with Confidence' full-refund policy. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Hurtigruten is offering travelers the chance to explore the Americas and stay closer to home while experiencing bucket-list destinations with up to 40 percent off. From October 9 – 12 only, travelers can use code AMER1010 to plan their future escapes with this limited-time discount on select expedition trips in North, Central and South America, including destinations like Costa Rica, Turks and Caicos, Peru and more.
"Travelers are looking for destination options closer to home that still feel like they are a world away. The variety of itineraries available throughout the Americas offer exciting activities, breathtaking scenery and once in a lifetime experiences," said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "Our limited-time offer gives future guests the chance to plan ahead and enjoy savings on some of the most sought-after voyages in the Americas."
Explorers looking to discover the wonders of the Americas can expect to see areas across Central America, the Andean Coast and the Caribbean Sea that others do not typically visit. Travelers can spend two weeks in Central America sailing from Costa Rica through Nicaragua, El Salvador and Mexico. On these journeys, witness a mix of Central America's colorful coastal cities and communities, spot exotic wildlife and discover the region's rich and diverse culture.
Guests wishing to explore the Andean Coast will be welcomed with expeditions that take them from the jungle to the desert along South America´s famed Pacific Coast. Warm-water adventurers can choose to live the island dream for 15 days and venture through the hidden highlights and gems throughout the Caribbean Sea. Each expedition includes educational experiences, adventurous excursions, like a visit to the Nazca Lines or kayaking through Mangrove forests to get up close and personal with wildlife, and sustainable delicious meal choices.
To book, travelers can visit hurtigruten.com/offers-overview/america-the-beautiful/ or call Hurtigruten directly at 1-866-679-8305. Future guests can feel confident booking now, thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence cancellation policy. Itineraries booked by October 31, 2020, may be canceled for any reason in the future with a full refund—including the deposit—within 14 days of cancellation.
*Offer is valid for new, individual bookings only on select 2021 North, South, and Central America sailings, is capacity controlled, and subject to change at any time. This offer is bookable online at Hurtigruten.com and must use offer code Amer1010 at time of booking; you may also contact your travel agent or the Hurtigruten Customer Sales Center by calling 1 (844) 888-3906 and mention the flash sale and offer code. Featured offer applies to the cruise portion of the package only, applied consecutively, and is per-person based on double occupancy, including Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Fares are in USD. This offer is only combinable with the Expedition Awaits, Ambassador, and Child offers. All expeditions are subject to availability at the time of booking. Other restrictions may apply. Flash sale is valid October 9 – October 12, 2020.
For more information, visit hurtigruten.com.
SOURCE: Hurtigruten press release.
For more information on Hurtigruten, North America, Central America, South America
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS