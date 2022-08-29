Katy Perry Christens Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship in Iceland
Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) Norwegian Prima – the first in a class of six groundbreaking ships – was christened by pop star sensation Katy Perry in Iceland in a ceremony that was as one-of-kind as the ship itself.
“We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik’s striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
“It’s been over two years – two very long years since we’ve been able to bring the entire Norwegian Cruise Line family together. I’m very excited and a bit emotional to be up here and host you during this special weeklong celebration,” he said
“Today we are at the onset of what will indeed be the restart to a bright future, one where we return to normalcy and satisfying the public’s pent-up demand for travel, which coincides with our steadily growing premium fleet.”
“Norwegian Cruise Line is all about its guests and bringing family and friends together to make memories that last a lifetime,” Perry said. “Norwegian isn’t just giving to us they’re supporting communities around the world – all while leading the industry in innovation. That’s something to be proud of.
“We’re here to launch an extraordinary new class of ship together – and it’s pretty fancy if you ask me. And believe you me I have seen fancy."
With Del Rio, NCL President Harry Sommer and Norwegian Bliss godfather and radio personality Elvis Duran at her side, Perry said, “I hereby name this ship Norwegian Prima. May God bless her and all who sail upon her.”
Norwegian Prima is equipped with a seemingly endless number of firsts, including but not limited to the 44,000-square foot Oceana Boulevard, which extends around the deck; the open-air Indulge Food Hall, with 11 different concepts; The Drop, a 10-story dry freefall slide; Prima Speedway, the industry’s first three-level racetrack; and The Concourse, an al fresco sculpture garden.
“It’s been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come,” Sommer said.
“Our Prima class is designed for those who matter most to us, our guests,” Sommer said.
Christening highlights included a performance by renowned Icelandic musician Dadi Freyr, which was followed by a performance by Perry.
In the aftermath of its inaugural itinerary from Reykjavik to Amsterdam, the 3,100-passenger, 143,535-ton Norwegian Prima will sail on a series of eight-day cruises out of Amsterdam and Copenhagen before repositioning to the U.S. where it will operate on Caribbean itineraries.
