NCL Takes Delivery of Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has taken delivery of the 142,000 gross ton, 3,100-passenger Norwegian Prima at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.
It is the first of a groundbreaking class of six ships set to enter service through 2027, as well as NCL’s newest class of ship in almost 10 years.
“Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class,” said Harry Sommer, NCL’s president and CEO.
“She is a true testament to our Guest First philosophy as well as our commitment to deliver unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations.”
“We’re glad to work with Norwegian Cruise Line to create a world-class series of ships, and it’s a proud day seeing the first of the six Prima Class vessels delivered today,” said Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the merchant ships division of Fincantieri said.
“Norwegian Prima is packed with world-firsts, never-before-seen features, and extraordinary attractions you would never expect at sea.”
Indeed, the ship is equipped with a considerable number of new features and attractions, including but not limited to the 44,000-square foot Oceana Boulevard, which extends around the deck; the open-air Indulge Food Hall, with 11 different concepts; The Drop, a 10-story dry freefall slide; Prima Speedway, the industry’s first three-level racetrack; and The Concourse, an al fresco sculpture garden.
Following its inaugural cruise out of Reykjavik, Iceland, Norwegian Prima will operate a series of eight-day itineraries from Amsterdam and Copenhagen before repositioning to the U.S. Bermuda and Caribbean itineraries
Norwegian Prima will return to Northern Europe in May 2023.
