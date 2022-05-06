Kelly Clarkson Joins Norwegian Cruise Line in Teacher Celebration
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kelly Clarkson joined forces with Norwegian Cruise Line, announcing that she would be joining this year’s Giving Joy winners aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s record-breaking new ship, Norwegian Prima.
Clarkson said that she would perform during the award ceremony honoring the top 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada, when the ship debuts in her home state of Texas on Oct. 27, 2022.
"Not only has Kelly been a wonderful friend of our Cruise Line since joining our NCL family as godmother to Norwegian Encore, but she has also been a steadfast supporter of educators through the years," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.
"We all have a teacher who holds a special place in our hearts, and Norwegian’s Giving Joy program provides a platform for us to publicly recognize and provide them with an experience of a lifetime. Kelly shares our strong appreciation for this community of unsung heroes, making her the perfect partner to help us bring this special program to life once again."
Norwegian Cruise Line is awarding free cruises to educators and up to $25,000 to their schools. Norwegian's Giving Joy recognition program has awarded 130 U.S. and Canadian teachers free cruises and over $185,000 to schools since 2019. This year, teachers win a cruise on Norwegian Prima during her inaugural five-day sailing from Galveston October 27-31, 2022.
"Teachers deserve every recognition for their relentless commitment to inspiring students every day," said Clarkson. "As the Godmother of Norwegian Encore, I’m so proud to partner with NCL on Norwegian’s Giving Joy program. This community does incredible work, and through this annual program, I get to play a small role in showing our gratitude to these educators with an opportunity of a lifetime. I can’t wait to celebrate the 100 deserving winners this October, as I welcome them to my home state of Texas before they set sail."
