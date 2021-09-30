Lindblad Expeditions Accepts Delivery of National Geographic Resolution
September 30, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions accepted the delivery of its newest polar expedition ship, the National Geographic Resolution, on September 30.
Ulstein Verft of Ulsteinvik, Norway built the ship, which is set to debut on its inaugural voyage on November 17 to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands.
The ship will offer passage for 126 guests to remote regions of the world. Equipped with technology to ensure maximum stability and fuel efficiency, the ship will also travel to Norway, Iceland, Japan and other destinations around the world.
“This is an extraordinary ship, and I am so proud as we continue our growth with the addition of another best-in-class polar vessel to our fleet. With the National Geographic Resolution and her sister ship, National Geographic Endurance, we have the elusive result of expedition excellence and elegance exquisitely combined,” stated Sven Lindblad, Founder and Co-Chair of the Board of Lindblad.
“We are very pleased to see Ulstein Verft once again delivering a newbuild polar vessel to Lindblad Expeditions at the contracted delivery date. It has been an amazing experience cooperating with Lindblad on this splendid new polar vessel. Lindblad is an experienced and innovative polar explorer and decided to also be a pioneer in introducing the X-BOW® into the cruise segment. We are grateful for the trust that Lindblad has placed in Ulstein, and we are eager to receive the feedback from the Resolution’s first adventures,” says Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO at Ulstein.
Earlier in September, the National Geographic Resolution successfully completed its first sea trials, which are key to determining seaworthiness and safety.
