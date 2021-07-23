Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Fri July 23 2021

Lindblad Expeditions Launches National Geographic Endurance In Iceland

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton July 23, 2021

christening National Geographic Endurance in Iceland on July 23, 2021.
Jen Martin, director of field staff and expedition development, and Ana Esteves, director-hotel operations, toss the champagne bottle at the christening of National Geographic Endurance in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Photo via Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions officially launched the 126-passenger National Geographic Endurance at a dockside christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on July 23, 2021.

It was the first christening of an international vessel in Reykjavík Harbor. The closed ceremony, which was attended by Lindblad guests, marked a milestone for the line as the company’s first polar newbuild.

The ship was named to honor legendary explorer Ernest Shackleton, whose ship was called Endurance.

Sven Lindblad, founder and co-chair of the board of Lindblad Expeditions, and CEO Dolf Berle presided over the christening, joined by the ship’s master, Capt. Aaron Wood.

“The energy, the enthusiasm, the dedication that has been put in to the making of this ship was for one purpose only – to make it possible for you folks to go out and explore the world, and to appreciate the world and all its wonders and then to face together some of the challenges that we inevitably must as it relates to the natural world,” Lindblad said. “I have not seen the ship since January of 2020, and arriving today and walking through, it just took my breath away. I really hope you like this ship.”

Following the remarks, Jen Martin, director of field staff and expedition development, and Ana Esteves, director-hotel operations, proceeded to the bow for the traditional toast and breaking of the champagne bottle.

Guests enjoyed champagne and canapes dockside while listening to Icelandic musicians before embarking on a 19-day inaugural itinerary exploring Iceland and Greenland.

A fully stabilized vessel of the highest ice class (PC5 Category A), National Geographic Endurance’s most striking exterior feature is the patented X-Bow, a game-changing design that guarantees a smooth, comfortable ride in all conditions.

Theresa Norton
