Lindblad Expeditions Launches National Geographic Endurance In Iceland
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton July 23, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions officially launched the 126-passenger National Geographic Endurance at a dockside christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on July 23, 2021.
It was the first christening of an international vessel in Reykjavík Harbor. The closed ceremony, which was attended by Lindblad guests, marked a milestone for the line as the company’s first polar newbuild.
The ship was named to honor legendary explorer Ernest Shackleton, whose ship was called Endurance.
Sven Lindblad, founder and co-chair of the board of Lindblad Expeditions, and CEO Dolf Berle presided over the christening, joined by the ship’s master, Capt. Aaron Wood.
“The energy, the enthusiasm, the dedication that has been put in to the making of this ship was for one purpose only – to make it possible for you folks to go out and explore the world, and to appreciate the world and all its wonders and then to face together some of the challenges that we inevitably must as it relates to the natural world,” Lindblad said. “I have not seen the ship since January of 2020, and arriving today and walking through, it just took my breath away. I really hope you like this ship.”
Following the remarks, Jen Martin, director of field staff and expedition development, and Ana Esteves, director-hotel operations, proceeded to the bow for the traditional toast and breaking of the champagne bottle.
Guests enjoyed champagne and canapes dockside while listening to Icelandic musicians before embarking on a 19-day inaugural itinerary exploring Iceland and Greenland.
A fully stabilized vessel of the highest ice class (PC5 Category A), National Geographic Endurance’s most striking exterior feature is the patented X-Bow, a game-changing design that guarantees a smooth, comfortable ride in all conditions.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Iceland, Greenland
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS