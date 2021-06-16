Lindblad Sets Inaugural Voyage of New Polar Ship for July 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 16, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions announced that its new polar expedition ship, National Geographic Endurance, will depart on its maiden voyage on July 21, 2021, from Reykjavik, Iceland.
The first new polar ship built in the line’s history, the 126-guest ship was named to honor legendary explorer Ernest Shackleton.
Originally set to launch in April 2020, National Geographic Endurance sat out the pandemic in Norway.
The 19-day inaugural voyage will begin and end in Reykjavik and will explore Iceland and then sail off the east coast of Greenland, home to polar bears, walruses, and whales. If Greenland’s border opens for visitors, the ship will make landings and explore ashore.
Rates begin at $22,190 per person, based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.
Following the inaugural voyage, National Geographic Endurance will embark on two 13-day voyages also to Iceland and Greenland, departing Aug. 7 and Aug. 18. Rates begin at $13,350, based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.
Both itineraries offer the opportunity to hike to the erupting Fagradalsfjall Volcano in the region of Geldingadalur.
Onboard, guests can view the ship-wide polar art exhibit, relax after a jacuzzi dip, work out in the glass-walled yoga studio or gym, and even sleep under the stars in the top-deck igloos. Guests also can visit the navigation team on the bridge.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Iceland, Greenland
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS