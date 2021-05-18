Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Increases Alaska Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 18, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer due to “robust demand.”
Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels and added 13 more departures. The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion, will operate “Wild Escape” voyages in Alaska starting June 25 and continuing through August.
The six-day “Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau to Ketchikan” and “Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka to Juneau” voyages are active expeditions to see the region’s wildlife and landscapes in one work week. Guests will hike through forests and kayak into glacially carved fjords, among other adventure options.
Guests looking for a more epic voyage can combine both itineraries and get 10 percent off. Rates begin at $4,570 per person, based on double occupancy, in a category 1 cabin.
Lindblad previously announced plans to operate six- and eight-day itineraries aboard the 100-guest, U.S.-flagged sister ships National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture, with the first departures June 5 and June 6.
All guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to traveling onboard. A complete list of health and safety protocols is listed here. Key components include negative COVID-19 tests, daily guest temperature checks, and thorough cleaning protocols. From start to finish, guests will travel exclusively with their expedition community.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month
For more information on Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS